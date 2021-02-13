State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

