State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.75% of American Assets Trust worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $63,121.38. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE AAT opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

