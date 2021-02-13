State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after buying an additional 694,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 466.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.