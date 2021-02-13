State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

