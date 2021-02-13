State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Coupa Software worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

Shares of COUP opened at $366.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.07 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $370.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,678,357.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

