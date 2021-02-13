State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $477.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $479.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.