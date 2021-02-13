State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of LH opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $242.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

