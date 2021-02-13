State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

