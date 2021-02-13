State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,501 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.27 and a beta of 0.58.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

