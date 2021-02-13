State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,586 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 391.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.