State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,587 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

