State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,430 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $552.55 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

