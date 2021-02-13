State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,529 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.39.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

