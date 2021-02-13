State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,890 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.