State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,735 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,570 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.97, for a total transaction of $2,234,592.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $506.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

