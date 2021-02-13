State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,121 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Coupa Software worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $366.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $370.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.16.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.