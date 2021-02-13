State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,780 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PPL worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

