State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,371 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of The Kroger worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of KR opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

