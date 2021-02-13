State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,848 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $8,313,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in Qorvo by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 29,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

