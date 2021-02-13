State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,042 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

