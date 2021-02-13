State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,084 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $155.39 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $166.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

