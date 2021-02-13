State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,304 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.94 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

