State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,468 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Fortinet worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $164.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

