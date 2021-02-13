State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,099 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 65,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

