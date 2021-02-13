State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,332 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

