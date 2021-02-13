State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,519 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

