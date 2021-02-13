State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,441 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,260,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 57,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hologic by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,844,000 after buying an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Hologic by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 955,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,610,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,265 shares of company stock worth $2,318,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

