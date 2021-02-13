State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,469 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Argus increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.