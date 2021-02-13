State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 222,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $264.30 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $325.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.