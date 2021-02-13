State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.