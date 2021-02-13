State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,135 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $205,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

