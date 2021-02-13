State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.02 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

