State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $294.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.49 and a 200 day moving average of $281.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

