State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 14,259 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

