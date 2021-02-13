State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,575 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Splunk worth $29,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after buying an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 329.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 371,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 314,326 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $173,543,000 after purchasing an additional 272,930 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $173.33 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

