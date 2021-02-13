State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,754 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $27,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

