State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,068 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of The Progressive worth $31,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,577,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,709,000 after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after acquiring an additional 668,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.