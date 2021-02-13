State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio worth $30,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,782,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,385,607. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $435.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.82. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $441.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

