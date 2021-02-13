State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $31.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,169 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.44% of Lumentum worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.