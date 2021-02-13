State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $33.92 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,476 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

