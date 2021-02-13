State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $37.37 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $380.64 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.69 and a 200-day moving average of $409.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

