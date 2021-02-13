State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 103,973 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Garmin worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

