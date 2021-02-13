State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,154 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in JD.com were worth $33,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

