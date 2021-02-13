State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 113,949 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Nutrien worth $34,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,707 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $56.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.