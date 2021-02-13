State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 340,332 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,332 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Arch Capital Group worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of ACGL opened at $35.15 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.