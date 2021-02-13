State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 4,142 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $29,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $145.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.