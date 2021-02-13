State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 54,794 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,021,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $101,866,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $242.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

