State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Varian Medical Systems worth $32,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.57. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

