State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.51% of Signature Bank worth $36,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $217.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

