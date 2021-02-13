State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 18,630 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Incyte worth $28,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $27,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Incyte by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 250,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

